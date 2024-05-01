Former Wisconsin cornerback & wide receiver commits to UConn

Former Wisconsin Badgers cornerback and wide receiver Dean Engram announced his transfer commitment to UConn on Tuesday.

Engram entered the transfer portal in January of 2023 while Luke Fickell and the new coaching staff were re-shaping the Badgers’ roster. He did not find a home for the 2023 season, but now lands at UConn for his final two years of eligibility.

Related: Wisconsin football 2024 spring transfer portal window tracker

The former three-star recruit began his Wisconsin career as a cornerback. He played in 13 games during his sophomore season in 2021, recording 20 tackles, 1 interception and 3 pass deflections. He was one of the more promising young cornerbacks on Jim Leonhard’s unit entering that offseason.

Then Wisconsin hired his father Bobby Engram to be its offensive coordinator — partially as a play to land top transfer quarterback Caleb Williams. That led to Dean Engram switching to wide receiver for that season. He recorded only 152 yards on 13 receptions and never became a focal point of the offense.

Of note, UConn listed him as a defensive back on its announcement. Engram will switch back to defensive back, where he should’ve stayed all along.

Engram now joins former Wisconsin wide receiver Skyler Bell with the Huskies, as Bell transferred there earlier this offseason.

Thank you for the opportunity. I can’t wait to meet more of my teammates, and get to work. I’m blessed to be a Husky. #BleedBlue 💙 https://t.co/nAFOnGkMun — Dean Engram (@DeanEngram) April 30, 2024

Engram would have been an odd fit in Fickell’s new-look program. He would not have cracked the top group in a crowded wide receiver room, and would’ve been a longshot to win the starting slot corner job.

He joins a UConn program where opportunity should be available. The Huskies went 3-9 in 2023 after a program-best 6-7 2022 season. Engram and Bell will look to reverse the program’s recent on-field results.

For more on Wisconsin’s transfer portal activity this spring, check out our 2024 spring transfer portal window tracker.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire