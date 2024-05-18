Former Wisconsin cornerback transfer commits to Incarnate Word

Former Wisconsin cornerback A.J. Tisdell announced his transfer commitment to Incarnate Word on Friday.

Tisdell entered the transfer portal on April 26 after spending only the 2023 season with the Badgers.

The former three-star recruit was 247Sports’ No. 796 player in the class of 2023, No. 81 cornerback and No. 124 recruit from his home state of Texas. He originally committed to Wisconsin in June of 2022, back when Paul Chryst was still head coach. The cornerback opted to stay committed once Luke Fickell took over after the 2022 season.

He now transfers to an Incarnate Word program that went 8-2 in 2023 in its first season under head coach Clint Killough. The FCS program boasts three Southland Conference Championships since 2018 and is established as one of the better programs at its level of college football.

