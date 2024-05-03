Former Wisconsin cornerback secures offer from Division I program in Missouri

Former Wisconsin cornerback A.J. Tisdell received an offer from the University of Incarnate Word on Wednesday, per his social media.

After exercising his redshirt season as a freshman, Tisdell elected to enter the transfer portal on April 26 for a change of scenery. The College Station, Texas native had previously signed with the Badgers on Dec. 21, 2022.

Tisdell received offers from 13 programs prior to committing to Wisconsin. Those included Texas Tech, California, Vanderbilt, Tulane, SMU and Kansas State.

His first offer arrived in November 2021 from Texas Tech. From that point forward, the former three-star earned offers from some of the most prestigious programs in the nation before his official visit with the Badgers in June 2022. Less than a week later, he committed.

At College Station High School, Tisdell played receiver, corner and return man during his senior season for the Cougars. In track and field, he ran an 11.53-second 100-meter and a 22.85-second 200-meter as a junior in 2022.

I’m blessed to receive an offer from University of the Incarnate Word 🙏🏽! pic.twitter.com/IesK4hCNC9 — 𝑨𝑱 𝑻𝒊𝒔𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒍 (@TisdellAj) May 1, 2024

At 5-foot-11, 189 lbs, 247sports ranks Tisdell as the No. 1036 overall transfer and No. 140 cornerback currently in the portal.

