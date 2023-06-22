Former Wisconsin commit flips to a future Big Ten rival

Former Wisconsin class of 2024 commit Rob Booker announced his decommitment from the school yesterday. It took no time for Booker to find his new home, as the Waunakee, Wisconsin native announced his commitment to UCLA this afternoon.

Booker is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 466 player in the class of 2024, the No. 26 tight end and the No. 5 recruit from the state of Wisconsin.

Booker moving his pledge to Wisconsin’s future Big Ten rival means Luke Fickell now does not have a commitment from any of the top six in-state prospects. Three of the top four recruits are headed to Penn State, one is committed to Minnesota, one to Rutgers and now one to UCLA.

Wisconsin’s class of 2024 now ranks No. 19 on 247Sports.com after losing Booker and Vernon Woodward. The class is down to 14 total commitments.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire