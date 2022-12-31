Former Wisconsin coach Ross Kolodziej named as Stanford DL coach

Wade Flavion
·1 min read

On Thursday morning, Stanford football announced that former Wisconsin defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej will take over at the same position with the Cardinal.

Related: Wisconsin Twitter reacts to the Badgers landing QB Tanner Mordecai

Kolodziej spent eight seasons with the Badgers, with the last two as their defensive line coach. He is also a Wisconsin alumnus that started for the Badgers as a defensive tackle from 1998-2000. The Steven’s Point, Wis., native will join former Wisconsin coaches Bobby April and Mark D’Onofrio on Stanford’s staff.

It is unfortunate to see a former Badger leaving the program, but hopefully, he can find success and represent Wisconsin well in his time with Stanford.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire

Recommended Stories