Former Wisconsin center picked for breakout 2024 NFL season by PFF

The 2024 NFL season is right around the corner and Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus released his All-Breakout Offense earlier this week. One notable inclusion: former Wisconsin Badgers center Joe Tippmann.

Tippmann was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft by the New York Jets and went on to appear in 16 contests during his rookie campaign. Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now set to return from the torn Achilles entering 2024, so plenty of eyes will be on Tippmann and the Jets’ offensive line.

The Jets haven’t made the playoffs since 2010, which is the longest drought in the league. Pair that with the fact that they’re in one of the most challenging divisions in the NFL. But Tippmann’s stellar play should aid Rodgers in his return as the Jets look to snap a long history of losing.

Also joining New York this offseason was another former Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen, who the team selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Wisconsin was also represented in PFF’s All-Defense Breakout Team with Steelers interior defensive lineman Keeanu Benton being included.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire