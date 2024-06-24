Former Wisconsin center has a chance at history in NHL Stanley Cup Final Game 7

Former Wisconsin Badgers and current Edmonton Oilers center Dylan Holloway has a chance at history on Monday night in game seven of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

He and the Oilers forced a deciding game seven of the series against the Florida Panthers after falling into a 3-0 series deficit. Holloway and the Oilers are only the first team since the 1944-45 Detroit Red Wings to do so in the Stanley Cup Final. With a win on Monday night, they would be the first to win the series under such circumstances since the Toronto Maple Leafs did it just 82 years ago in 1942.

For further context, NHL teams are 206-4 after building a 3-0 series lead like the Panthers did in this series. The Oilers have the chance to make that record 206-5.

"We're just going one game at a time."@EdmontonOilers winger Dylan Holloway is focused on the task at hand ahead of Game 6.#StanleyCup | @JamieHersch pic.twitter.com/w9mQzRd8HF — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) June 22, 2024

Holloway played for Wisconsin from 2019-2021, totaling 19 goals and 33 assists for 52 total points during that two-year span.

He was selected with the 14th overall pick by the Oilers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft before returning to college for the 2020-21 season. The talented center then officially signed with the Oilers in April of 2021.

Holloway’s NHL career thus far has included 89 games played, nine goals and nine assists. He has added five goals and two assists in the Oilers’ run to the cup final.

