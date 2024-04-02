Former Wisconsin basketball top class of 2023 target enters transfer portal

Former Wisconsin basketball top class of 2023 recruiting target Jamie Kaiser Jr. entered the transfer portal Monday afternoon.

Kaiser played 2023-24 at Maryland, averaging 19.5 minutes, 4.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game on 27% shooting and 26% from three.

The 6’6″ small forward was 247Sports’ No. 65 player in the class of 2023, No. 12 small forward and No. 7 recruit from his home state of Virginia.

Related: Tracking Wisconsin basketball’s reported transfer portal visits and targets

Wisconsin was in heavy pursuit of Kaiser coming out of IMG Academy. He chose Maryland over programs including Wisconsin, Virginia, Indiana and Harvard.

NEWS: Maryland wing Jamie Kaiser Jr. tells me he plans to enter the transfer portal. Kaiser Jr. is a former 4⭐️ recruit who played just his freshman season at Maryland. Played his final season of high school at @IMGABasketball. He averaged 4.4PPG and 2.0RPG this season. pic.twitter.com/8RAgdDJtJU — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) April 1, 2024

The Badgers have wing minutes available after star guard A.J. Storr entered the transfer portal. Greg Gard has scholarships to work with and starting roles to fill, so expect a busy portal season for the Badgers. Kaiser Jr. could be one piece of that puzzle entering 2024-25.

For more on Wisconsin’s roster and transfer portal activity, check out Badgers Wire’s ongoing 2024 transfer portal tracker.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire