Former Wisconsin basketball star wins Turkish League Championship

Former Wisconsin basketball standout Nigel Hayes-Davis captured a Turkish League Championship and MVP honors in Turkey’s Basketbol Süper Ligi Finals last week.

Following 30 weeks of competition representing Fenerbahçe Beko in Istanbul, the former Badger star helped his squad defeat Anadolu Efes, another Istanbul-based team, in the top men’s professional basketball division of the Turkish basketball league system.

The Toledo, Ohio native averaged over 17 points per game en route to Finals MVP honors, including a 28-point performance in an 11-point game one victory.

Earlier this season, the 6-foot-8 forward also dropped 50 points against ALBA Berlin, breaking the all-time single-game scoring record in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

Congrats to Nigel Hayes on a great season with Fenerbahçe Beko, as the team recently won the Turkish league championship and Nigel was named MVP Earlier this year, Nigel also set a European league scoring record with the first 50-point game in Euroleague history 👏 pic.twitter.com/sbSejBcSk2 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) June 17, 2024

Hayes-Davis arrived Istanbul in July 2022 after a one-year stint with FC Barcelona, where he averaged 4.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 37 games (16 starts) en route to winning the Spanish Cup. Before venturing oversees, he also appeared in nine NBA contests during brief stints with the Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, and Los Angeles Lakers

During his four-year tenure at UW, Hayes-Davis was named Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year (2014), 2x Third-team All-Big Ten (2015, 2017) and First-team All-Big Ten (2016).

