Former Wisconsin basketball star selected to FIBA Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Wisconsin men’s basketball standout Kirk Penney will be inducted 2024 FIBA Hall of Fame Class, according to a release on Tuesday.

Now serving as a special assistant to head coach Greg Gard on the Badgers staff, Penney is slated to join eight other 2024 inductees at an enshrinement ceremony in September in Singapore.

Penney represented New Zealand at a pair of Olympic Games and four FIBA Basketball World Cups. He becomes the second New Zealand native to enter the FIBA Hall of Fame alongside 2017 inductee and infamous coach Pero Cameron.

“Being selected to the FIBA Hall of Fame is an incredible honor for me,” Penney said to uwbadgers.com. “More than anything, it is a testament to all the hard work done by a great group of people over 15 years. Traveling across the globe together representing New Zealand and battling the best. It was always the honor of a lifetime, so this Hall of Fame induction is uniquely special.

Congratulations to Kirk Penney on being named an inductee for the @FIBA Hall of Fame Class of 2024! "This induction is uniquely special" INFO | 📰 https://t.co/tbthgR6Kb1 pic.twitter.com/JZ9pwFmfpU — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) May 14, 2024

Penney was a two-time Big Ten champion at Wisconsin and the first Badger to pocket consecutive first-team All-Big Ten honors (2002-03) in over 50 years.

He also played in the NBA with the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers in 2003 and 2005, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire