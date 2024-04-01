Former Wisconsin basketball star receives crystal ball to transfer to Big Ten rival

Former Wisconsin Badgers star guard A.J. Storr received a 247Sports crystal ball prediction to choose Illinois.

Storr entered the transfer portal after Wisconsin’s season-ending NCAA Tournament loss to James Madison. He also entered the NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility, though a return to college seems like the likely conclusion.

Storr averaged 28.8 minutes, 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.6 steals in his one year with the Badgers. He was the engine of Wisconsin’s offense for much of the season, especially the team’s run to the final of the Big Ten Tournament.

1st Crystal Ball for AJ Storr Illinois Stud Wing TSJ’s heir apparent??!?! pic.twitter.com/zCAQU9T7oc — Dariush Takhtehchian, M.D (@takhtehchianmd) March 28, 2024

A possible transfer to Illinois would mean three colleges in as many seasons for Storr. It would also mean seven schools in seven years dating back to high school.

Illinois needs help on the wing entering 2024-25 with Terrence Shannon Jr. out of eligibility. Storr’s fit makes sense, as he originally committed to the Illini out of high school before flipping to St John’s.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, is looking to find Storr’s replacement in the transfer portal. The Badgers are in pursuit of several of the portal’s top forwards as both Storr and Tyler Wahl’s production needs to be replaced.

