A former Wisconsin basketball star joins the Badger coaching staff

Today is the day! We have finally made it to college basketball season in 2023-24. Wisconsin basketball opens their year tonight at the Kohl Center as they take on Arkansas State.

The Badgers announced an addition to the coaching staff just before the start of the season, as a former Wisconsin basketball standout returns to the sidelines. Kirk Penney, who led the Badgers to a pair of Big Ten championships and the Final Four, is back on the bench as a special assistant to the head coach. Wisconsin basketball announced the move on Monday.

“I’m excited to welcome Kirk back to our program,” Gard said in the press release from Wisconsin basketball. “His knowledge of not only what it means to be a Badger, but also his world-wide experience in the game of basketball will be a great asset to our players and program overall. Kirk checks all of the boxes in terms of his knowledge of our program, his mind for the game, his wealth of playing and coaching experience, and his love for the Badgers. I’m happy to have Kirk back at Wisconsin.”

We made it❗️ It's finally GAME DAY‼️ 🆚 Arkansas State

🏟 Kohl Center

🎟 https://t.co/AsoZFaFS6R

🕖 7 p.m. (CT)

📺 @BigTenPlus

📻 Badger Sports Network pic.twitter.com/WUorYV5iYI — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 6, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire