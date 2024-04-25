Former Wisconsin basketball star Chucky Hepburn visits an ACC power

Former Wisconsin basketball star Chucky Hepburn is visiting Louisville, according to a report from ESPN.

Hepburn surprisingly entered the transfer portal on April 18 after three years as one of Wisconsin’s on-court leaders. He entered after playing in 103 games as a Badger, and averaging 32.1 minutes, 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals on 42% shooting and 36% from three.

The veteran point guard immediately received an On3 transfer prediction to choose Louisville. It appears there’s momentum toward that conclusion, as Ty Spalding of Rivals posted a photo Wednesday night of Hepburn arriving for his visit.

A loud C-A-R-D-S chant just greeted Chucky Hepburn at SDF. pic.twitter.com/kA00YdkSPo — Ty Spalding (@TySpalding) April 25, 2024

Louisville hired head coach Pat Kelsey this offseason after firing former head coach Kenny Payne after an 8-24 2023-24 season. The program has only won 25 combined games over the last three years and has not had a winning season since 2020-21, though the fan and booster support maintains it as one of the sport’s powers.

As Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard recently discussed, NIL earnings are what drove both Hepburn and star guard A.J. Storr to transfer — and the Badgers didn’t get a chance to match any offers for the former.

The Cardinals currently appear to be the leaders to land the former Badger star, given all of the available evidence.

