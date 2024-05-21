Former Wisconsin basketball star among nation’s best transfer commits

Former Wisconsin basketball standout A.J Storr was ranked as the seventh-best player in this transfer cycle, according to On3’s industry transfer rankings.

Wisconsin’s leading scorer last season trailed only former Arizona C Oumar Ballo (Indiana), Miami SF Norchad Omier (Baylor), FAU SG Johnell Davis (Arkansas), Drake SF Tucker DeVries (West Virginia), Tulsa SG PJ Haggerty (Memphis) and Harvard PG Malik Mack (Georgetown) on On3’s ranking.

Storr, who initially transferred from UW to Kansas in mid-April of 2023, entered the portal on March 28, 2024, after the Badgers’ NCAA Tournament first-round loss to James Madison.

In one season at UW, the Rockford, Illinois native averaged 28.8 minutes, 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.6 steals. He was the primary engine for a highly-successful Wisconsin offense.

Storr elected to transfer to the Jayhawks over Arkansas, Illinois and Texas.

Wisconsin has been busy in the transfer portal this offseason, landing guard John Tonje, point guard Camren Hunter and power forward Xavier Amos.

Head coach Greg Gard successfully replenished the roster after the significant transfer portal losses of Storr and Chucky Hepburn.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire