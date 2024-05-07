Former Wisconsin basketball standout named head coach at in-state high school program

Former Wisconsin men’s basketball standout Freddie Owens was named head coach of the Kimberly boy’s basketball team on Thursday.

Owens replaces longtime head coach Jon Murphy, who retired in April after three seasons at Kimberly and 36 total years of high school coaching experience.

Kimberly High School registered a 17-9 overall mark last season and was the 2021 runners-up in Division 1. The program also won WIAA Division 2 state titles in 1994 and 1995.

A former assistant coach with the UW-Green Bay men’s basketball team, Owens was named interim head coach there for the 2022-2023 season following a coaching change.

Prior to the role in Green Bay, Owens was an assistant coach at Oregon State, College of the Holy Cross, Utah Valley State University, University of Montana and Adams State College.

At UW, Owens averaged 7.2 points and 2 rebounds in over 111 career appearances. He started the final 61 games of his four-year collegiate career and helped UW clinch the 2004 Big Ten Tournament championship.

Owens won three total Big-Ten titles as a player and later enjoyed a brief professional career overseas.

