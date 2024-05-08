Former Wisconsin basketball guard transfers to Lipscomb

Former Wisconsin guard Ross Candelino announced his commitment to Lipscomb on Wednesday via social media.

The former walk-on elected to enter the transfer portal in late March after two years with the Badgers. The Jacksonville, Florida native appeared in only five contests during his time with the program, all five coming during his freshman season in 2022-23.

His Wisconsin career finishes with those five games played, four total points and three rebounds on 2/2 shooting.

Before arriving in Madison, Candelino did account for 14.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game as a senior at Ponte Vedra High School. He also helped lead the Sharks to a 27-4 record and a berth in the Class 6A state championship game for the first time in program history.

He is one of seven now-former Badgers to have entered the portal since the end of the 2023-24 season. His commitment leaves only one entrant without a destination for next season.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, has added commitments from transfer portal guard John Tonje, point guard Camren Hunter and power forward Xavier Amos this offseason. Greg Gard successfully retooled the roster in advance of a critical 2024-25 season despite losing star point guard Chucky Hepburn and wing A.J. Storr.

