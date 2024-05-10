Former Wisconsin basketball guard transfers to Winona State

Former Wisconsin guard Luke Haertle announced his commitment to Winona State on Thursday via social media.

The former walk-on elected to enter the transfer portal in late March after two years with the Badgers. The Hartland, Wisconsin native appeared in 11 contests during his time with the program, all coming during his redshirt freshman season in 2023-24.

His Wisconsin career finishes with those 11 appearances, two rebounds and 11 total minutes.

sBefore arriving in Madison, Haertle did account for 2,264 points and over 1,000 rebounds during his prep career at Lake County Lutheran. He also helped lead the Lighting to the program’s first WIAA state title after his squad won the 2022 WIAA Division 3 State Championship game.

He is one of seven now-former Badgers to have entered the portal since the end of the 2023-24 season. His commitment was the last among those who entered the portal.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, has added commitments from transfer portal guard John Tonje, point guard Camren Hunter and power forward Xavier Amos this offseason. Greg Gard successfully retooled the roster in advance of a critical 2024-25 season despite losing star point guard Chucky Hepburn and wing A.J. Storr.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire