Former Wisconsin basketball forward to play on Hungary national basketball team

Former Wisconsin Badgers forward Nate Reuvers has earned dual-citizenship with Hungary and will play for its national basketball team, according to his father’s recent post on X.

Following a successful collegiate tenure in Madison, Reuvers played for Croatia’s Cibona in the AdmiralBet ABA League overseas from 2021-22.

The former Badger averaged 9.7 points for Cibona before transitioning to an Italian team the next season. He currently represents Spain’s Valencia Basket in the EuroLeague.

The 6-foot-11 forward has averaged under five points per contest in 22 games played during Valencia Basket’s 2023-24 season.

Congratulations to Nate who officially is a citizen of Hungary 🇭🇺 (dual citizenship)! He is playing for their national team in addition to playing for Valencia, Spain in the EuroLeague! pic.twitter.com/A5qanjZ8ge — Paul Reuvers (@PaulReuvers) June 7, 2024

Reuvers started in 104 of his 124 total appearances at UW and quickly became a dependable paint presence for the Badgers. He was a member of two NCAA Tournament teams during his sophomore and senior seasons with Wisconsin.

The Lakeville, Minnesota product is also the University of Wisconsin’s all-time leader in blocked shots (184) and earned a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2019-20 after averaging 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. His contributions on both sides of the floor helped UW earn a share of that season’s Big Ten regular-season title.

