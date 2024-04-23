Former Wisconsin basketball commit transfers to new school

The transfer portal has been incredibly active across NCAA men’s basketball and former UW-Green Bay standout guard Noah Reynolds announced his next destination Monday.

Reynolds will head to TCU after averaging 20 points, 4.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 51.1 percent per game during the 2023-2024 season, his only one with the Phoenix.

Related: An updated list of Wisconsin basketball’s transfer portal targets

The 6-foot-3 athlete spent two seasons at Wyoming before he announced he’d be transferring to Wisconsin last April, ultimately having a change of heart and joining his brother Nic, an assistant coach at Green Bay.

The Badgers have yet to reel in anyone in the portal after seven players from the 2023-24 roster have either announced their intentions to transfer or have already transferred to new programs.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire