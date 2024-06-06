Former Wisconsin Badgers volleyball stars Dana Rettke, Lauren Carlini make Olympic team

Former Wisconsin volleyball star Dana Rettke (left) and Lauren Carlini have been selected to represent the United States at the Olympics this summer in Paris.

MADISON – When the U.S. women’s volleyball team takes the court at the Olympics this summer, the University of Wisconsin will be well represented.

Dana Rettke, the 2021 national college player of the year, and Lauren Carlini, a four-time All-American, were named to the 12-player roster Wednesday. They are two of the four first-time Olympians on the team.

The United States is the defending champion. Play runs from July 28-Aug. 11 in Paris.

"To make the Olympic team and be one of the 12 players selected to represent your sport and country is what you dream of," Badger head coach Kelly Sheffield said in a press release. "Lauren and Dana, as well as everyone else who's been in that gym, have worked their butts off. They've evolved their game and been willing to do whatever it takes to help their team. I couldn't be more excited for both of them and the great opportunity that is in front of it."

While this will be the first Olympic appearance for Rettke and Carlini, both players have extensive experience with the national team.

Rettke, a 6-foot-8 middle blocker, made her senior team debut in 2019 during the Volleyball Nations League. Sunday she recorded 10 kills and three blocks in a five-set loss to Turkey in a Volleyball Nations League preliminary match in Arlington, Texas. That performance followed seven kills and one block in a four-set loss to Poland on Saturday.

Carlini has been a member of the national team since 2016. The 6-2 setter played in an earlier round of the Volleyball Nations League this year.

Their selection to the national team continues a run of success that started at Wisconsin.

Carlini helped Wisconsin reached the national final as a freshman in 2013 and win a Big Ten title in 2014. She was a four-time American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American, including a three-time first-team selection. Since UW she has played professionally in Italy, Russia and Turkey.

Rettke was a five-time first-team All-American who helped the Badgers win three Big Ten titles, reach three Final Fours and win the 2021 national title. She was also the national player of the year in 2021. She has played professionally in Italy since college.

When Olympic play begins team UW fans will notice a large Big Ten presence on the team. Six other U.S. players competed in the conference: setter Jordyn Poulter (Illinois), libero Justine Wong-Orantes (Nebraska), outside hitter Jordan Larson (Nebraska), opposite hitter Annie Drews (Purdue), middle blocker Haleigh Washington (Penn State) and outside hitter Kelsey Robinson Cook (Nebraska).

