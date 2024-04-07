Former Wisconsin Badgers running back works out with NFL star
The 2024 NFL Draft is right around the corner, beginning April 25, and former Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen worked out with a star at his position.
Allen and four-time pro-bowler Ravens running back Derrick Henry worked out with one another this week. Henry is an above-average running back, using his 6-foot-3, 247-pound frame to administer punishment to the opposing defense.
Operating as a similar athlete, Allen is 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds and many have made comparisons to him and Henry in the past. As of right now, the running back projects to be a day two or day three selection in the upcoming draft.
Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen training with Derrick Henry 💪 #NFLDraft2024 pic.twitter.com/ZC2JuXA5AP
— Hogg (@HoggNFL) April 6, 2024