Former Wisconsin Badgers quarterback re-enters transfer portal

Former Wisconsin Badgers and Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Deacon Hill has re-entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

The veteran quarterback started nine games for the Hawkeyes in 2023, leading the team to a 6-3 record while completing just 48.6% of his passes for 1,152 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Hill transferred to Iowa after two years at Wisconsin. He originally joined the Badgers as a three-star recruit in the class of 2021, then spent 2021 and most of 2022 at Wisconsin before entering the portal after the Badgers fired head coach Paul Chryst.

He committed to Iowa for the 2023 season and was slated to be the Hawkeyes’ backup until starter Cade McNamara suffered a leg injury early in the season.

Hill surprisingly led the team to a 6-1 record in his first seven games including an upset win at Wisconsin. Luck did run out for the Hawkeyes down the stretch of the season, but Hill did what was asked for the program’s defense-first approach.

The veteran was slated to again be the backup in 2024 with McNamara back for a final collegiate season. He enters the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

