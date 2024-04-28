Former Wisconsin Badgers QB signs with San Francisco 49ers as undrafted free agent

Former Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent after the 2024 NFL draft concluded on Saturday.

The former Badger, Oklahoma Sooner and SMU Mustang entered the draft after a six-year college career that included 34 starts, 9,857 passing yards, 85 touchdowns, 27 interceptions, 606 rushing yards and 8 rushing touchdowns.

He started at Wisconsin for only the 2023 season after transferring in for Luke Fickell and Phil Longo’s first year at the helm.

The quarterback now joins a 49ers team that lost the Super Bowl in 2023. The organization has been the class of the NFC dating back to 2019, but it doesn’t have a Super Bowl title to show for it.

The 49ers’ current quarterback Brock Purdy was the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft. While Mordecai will need to battle to make the team, but the organization does have experience with unheralded QBs earning a big role. Mordecai will primarily compete with Josh Dobbs and Brandon Allen for a roster spot behind Purdy.

Mordecai is one of several former Badgers to sign after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL draft — that after only three were selected during the event.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire