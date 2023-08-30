These former Wisconsin Badgers made NFL 53-man rosters to start the season (plus the other Wisconsin ties, too)

"Obviously, we like doing business with Wisconsin."

Those were the words of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin this preseason, and with good reason. Badgers have popped up all over the Steelers roster in recent years, including former Defensive Player of the Year winner T.J. Watt.

The team drafted two standouts at UW last year, Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton, and both delivered eye-opening preseasons in advance of their rookie seasons. Isaiahh Loudermilk was already on board, and that doesn't even count Derek Watt, who played for the Steelers the past three seasons but is currently a free agent.

In all, 22 Badgers made 53-man rosters to start the year, and several other Wisconsinites are worth noting, as well. Here's the rundown:

New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53) smiles as he stretches with teammates during NFL football practice in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The Brown Deer native played predominantly on special teams the last two seasons and will enter his fourth season with the team.

Keeanu Benton, defensive tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Janesville Craig alumnus was taken in the second round this year and earned the best marks of any NFL rookie defensive lineman in the preseason from Pro Football Focus. For now, he'll back up former Packers nose guard Montravius Adams.

Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz (63), an Amherst native and former University of Wisconsin standout, on the sideline during a game in 2021.

Cowboys center is a legacy position for UW. Taking over for five-time Pro Bowler Travis Frederick after the 2019 season, the Amherst native Biadasz has been solid for the past three seasons, including in a Pro Bowl campaign last year.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) and linebacker Leo Chenal (54) during the third quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.

He won a Super Bowl ring as a rookie, even getting a sack in the Super Bowl. This year, he'll see his role increase, listed as a starting linebacker.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with guard David Edwards (73) after Stafford threw a touchdown to wide receiver Cooper Kupp against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

After four years with the Los Angeles Rams (including a Super Bowl triumph), Edwards landed with one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season. He'll play left guard, listed as a backup to start.

T.J. Edwards celebrates after tackling Patrick Mahomes during the Super Bowl on Feb. 12, 2023.

Edwards signed a three-year, $19.5 million deal in March with Chicago after a prolific run with the Philadelphia Eagles all the way to the Super Bowl last year. Though he went undrafted in 2019, spent four years with the Eagles and last year racked up 159 tackles and 10 tackles for loss.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) tries for extra yardage against Jacksonville on Aug. 12, 2023.

Jake Ferguson, tight end, Dallas Cowboys

The Madison native was taken in the fourth round last year and didn't disappoint as a rookie, catching 19 passes and securing two touchdowns. He's listed as one of two starting tight ends this year for former Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

Rob Havenstein blocks during a playoff game Jan. 23, 2022.

Rob Havenstein, offensive tackle, Los Angeles Rams

A steady presence on the line for the past eight seasons, he'll again be the starting right tackle. The second-round pick in 2015 won a Super Bowl ring in 2021. He signed a three-year deal last September worth $34.5 million.

Denver Broncos defensive end Matt Henningsen (91) against the Los Angeles Rams of an NFL football game Saturday, Aug 26, 2023, in Denver.

The native of Menomonee Falls saw action in 17 games last year on both special teams and defense. He'll be a backup at defensive end.

Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside (11) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 24, 2023.

Nick Herbig, linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers

After three years of havoc-creating at Wisconsin, Herbig was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 draft and will play in the same unit as former Badgers standout T.J. Watt. He's a backup outside linebacker on the right side (with Watt on the left).

Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold (30) hurdles against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022

The graduate of Bay Port will play his second season as Dolphins fullback; he saw action in 17 games last year and caught 15 passes, with one touchdown receiving and one rushing. This will be his fifth NFL season overall.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cody Thompson (11) attempts to spin away from Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk in 2021.

Isaiahh Loudermilk, defensive end, Pittsburgh Steelers

A backup at defensive tackle, Loudermilk enters his third season with the Steelers; he was limited to 11 games last year but made three starts.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Dallis Flowers (33) reaches for Houston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) as he rushes the ball Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

It'll be a remarkable seventh year for the undrafted running back out of Marquette University High School, and he appeared in 17 games each of the past two seasons.

Ryan Ramczyk in 2019.

Ryan Ramczyk, offensive tackle, New Orleans Saints

The starting right tackle earned a five-year extension in 2021 and has been a reliable presence for New Orleans since he was taken in the first round in 2017. The 2019 first-team All Pro hails from Stevens Point and started his football career at UW-Stevens Point.

Nov 27, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) is tackled by Chicago Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Sanborn, linebacker, Chicago Bears

Like Edwards, Sanborn went undrafted, but he'll nonetheless be waiting for the Packers in Week 1. The Illinois native made the team last year as a rookie and appeared in 14 games, registering two sacks and 64 tackles overall.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) evades the tackle of Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) last season.

A highly publicized dispute with Colts management could have played into a trade (to the Packers, even?), but instead he's still in Indy and unhappy, and he's opening the season on the Physically Unable to Perform List (so he'll miss the first four games at minimum). He was the runnerup Offensive Player of the Year two seasons ago.

Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) takes the snap from center Joe Tippmann (66) against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 43rd overall pick left Wisconsin early after a standout career and will enter the season as the backup center behind Connor McGovern, whose job is to get the ball into the hands of ex-Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Andrew Van Ginkel runs after an interception against Houston.

Andrew Van Ginkel, linebacker, Miami Dolphins

The backup linebacker has spent the past four seasons in Miami, with his first career interception last year. His biggest highlight came in 2020 when he returned a fumble 78 yards for a score.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen (70) stretches during warmups at day two of the Jacksonville Jaguars three day rookie minicamp at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

The Bay Port alumnus starred at UW and was drafted by his hometown Green Bay Packers in 2021, but he was traded last year to the Jaguars, where he appeared in 16 games.

Russell Wilson warms up before a preseason game Aug. 11, 2023.

Russell Wilson, quarterback, Denver Broncos

Last year was a trying season for the nine-time Pro Bowler, with the Broncos going just 4-11 after his trade from Seattle. Wilson, 34, threw for 16 touchdowns, by far the lowest mark of his career.

Pittsburgh Steelers standout T.J. Watt warms up in 2018.

T.J. Watt, linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers

A former Defensive Player of the Year, he's suddenly the last Watt standing in the NFL after oldest brother J.J. retired and middle brother Derek enters the season as a free agent. The five-time Pro Bowler has earned top-three standing in the DPOY voting three times (winning in 2021) and is on a Hall of Fame track.

Kevin Zeitler (left, No. 70) blocks as running back Gus Edwards looks for more yards in a 2022 NFL game.

The veteran who played high-school football at Wisconsin Lutheran is entering his 12th season and third with the Ravens. He played in 15 games last year and has started at least that many games for the past eight seasons. He'll be the starter at right guard.

Other Wisconsin connections

Starting with a first-round draft pick, it isn't just ex-Badgers who are bringing a Wisconsin brand of football to the NFL.

Nick Bellore spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown Dec. 22, 2019.

You'd be forgiven if you didn't know there was a graduate of Whitefish Bay High School heading into his 13th NFL season; Bellore has made his name as a special-teams ace, even making a Pro Bowl in 2020. This will be his fifth season with the Seahawks.

New York Giants guard Ben Bredeson (68) moves in to block Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (96) during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

The alumnus of Arrowhead started his career in Baltimore but will enter his third year with the Giants, listed as the starting left guard.

Kansas City lineman Mike Caliendo (right) congratulates running back La'Mical Perine after a touchdown Aug. 26, 2023.

Mike Caliendo, guard, Kansas City Chiefs

The backup at left guard hasn't appeared in an NFL game yet but was on the Chiefs practice squad last year and won a Super Bowl ring. He attended Brookfield East and played college football at Western Michigan.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Luke Goedeke (67) protects the pocket during an NFL wild-card football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla.

Luke Goedeke, offensive tackle, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The expected starting right tackle appeared in 11 games last year as a rookie at guard and started eight after getting selected in the second round of the 2022 draft. The Valders native played college football first at UW-Stevens Point, then at Central Michigan. He's moving back to his more natural right tackle spot this year for Tampa's revamped offensive line.

Shelby Harris

The Homestead High School alumnus is a long-tenured NFL veteran by now, about to enter his ninth season (and 10th year since getting drafted). He played in 15 games last year for the Seahawks and signed with Cleveland in August

Will McDonald IV (99) celebrates with teammates Bruce Hector (69) and Jamien Sherwood (44) after registering a sack against the Carolina Panthers.

Will McDonald, defensive line, New York Jets

The Waukesha North graduate enjoyed a meteoric rise at Iowa State all the way to a first-round draft selection. He'll have a chance to develop as an edge rusher for the Jets.

Houston Texans free safety Eric Murray (23) intercepts the a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during the first half of a 2021 game.

Eric Murray, cornerback, Houston Texans

The alumnus of Milwaukee Riverside was drafted by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2016 draft and is heading into his eighth season. He played all 17 games last year (though didn't start any) and will serve as the backup safety. He played college football at Minnesota.

Cincinnati Bengals guard Max Scharping (74) jogs on the field for an offensive possession in the second quarter during a Week 1 NFL preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals,Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

The backup right guard will head into his fifth NFL season and second with the Bengals. He's appeared in 62 NFL games overall and attended Green Bay Southwest.

Arizona Cardinals offensive linemen Jon Gaines II (59) and Paris Johnson Jr. (70) practice in the Cardinals rookie minicamp in Tempe on May 12, 2023.

The Marquette University High School product attended UCLA and was selected in the fourth round, but he injured his knee in the final preseason game and was placed on injured reserve. With the designation coming before the season, it means his year is over.

These ex-Badgers were cut from NFL rosters

Tyler Beach, guard, Houston Texans

Logan Bruss, guard, Los Angeles Rams

Corey Clement, running back, Arizona Cardinals

Ryan Connelly, inside linebacker, New Orleans Saints

Aron Cruikshank, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers (began career at UW, transferred to Rutgers)

Michael Deiter, center, Houston Texans

Alex Erickson, wide receiver, New York Jets

Troy Fumagalli, tight end, San Francisco 49ers

Melvin Gordon, running back, Baltimore Ravens

Faion Hicks, cornerback, Denver Broncos

Scott Nelson, defensive back, Detroit Lions

Kendric Pryor, wide receiver, Jacksonville Jaguars

Olive Sagapolu, defensive tackle, Philadelphia Eagles

Rachad Wildgoose, cornerback, Washington Commanders

These Wisconsinites were also cut

Dan Arnold, tight end, Philadelphia Eagles (Wisconsin-Platteville)

Daurice Fountain, wide receiver, Chicago Bears (Madison Memorial)

A.J. Klein, linebacker, Buffalo Bills (Kimberly)

