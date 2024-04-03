Former Wisconsin Badgers linebacker ranks in top five in major NFL category

The NFL season is still six months away, but the league never leaves the front page and a former Wisconsin Badgers linebacker received some attention Monday.

Pittsburgh Steelers standout edge rusher TJ Watt ranks second only to Haason Reddick in forced fumbles since the beginning of the 2020 campaign, which comes as no surprise. After two seasons with the Eagles, Reddick will be a New York Jet in 2024, joining Watt in the AFC.

Watt has been electric since he was selected in the first round (30th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, ranking at or near the top of the league in sacks, forced fumbles, quarterback pressures and more.

Quarterbacks beware of the Jets newest pass rusher😈 pic.twitter.com/m8PVbXOHvd — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) April 1, 2024

