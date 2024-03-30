Former Wisconsin Badgers forward sets EuroLeague record

Former Wisconsin Badgers forward Nigel Hayes-Davis set a new EuroLeague record with 50 points in a game Friday.

Playing for Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul, Hayes-Davis put on a show against ALBA Berlin, leading his team to a 103-68 victory. He surpassed Shane Larkin’s record of 49 points, setting a new all-time mark for a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague game.

“I had it written in my notes at the beginning of the season that I wanted to break the scoring record this year,” Hayes-Davis said after his 50-point outing.

He finished 18-for-27 from the field while nailing nine three-pointers on 16 attempts, also chipping in five free throws on seven tries in the dominant performance.

