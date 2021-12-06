A former Wisconsin Badger will make his Valparaiso basketball debut on Tuesday

After having not played in a college basketball game since January 24, 2020, former Wisconsin guard Kobe King will once again be suiting up.

The former Badger is now eligible for a team that has turned into the Wisconsin of the Missouri Valley Conference. King will suit up for Valparaiso after earning his eligibility this week, and join former Badgers Trevor Anderson and Joe Hedstrom with the Beacons. He also joins Wisconsin native Kevion Taylor, who played with King on the Badger State AAU circuit.

The school confirmed that he is eligible to make his debut on Tuesday, when Valparaiso takes on East-West University. King averaged 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists as a Badger during the 2019-20 season.