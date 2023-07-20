A former Wisconsin Badger leads the NFL in snaps at OL since 2012

The Wisconsin football program is often referred to as ‘Offensive Line-U.’ It’s produced some of the NFL’s best at the position, including Hall Of Fame OT Joe Thomas, Saints OT Ryan Ramczyk, former Cowboys C Travis Frederick and 11-year veteran Kevin Zeitler.

Zeitler is the subject of this piece. The first-round pick in 2012 is entering his 12th NFL season, now with the Baltimore Ravens. The former Badger is an iron man, having played a total of 11,054 snaps since 2012. That mark is the highest in the NFL at the position, and fourth-highest overall behind only QBs Tom Brady, Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson.

While Zeitler hasn’t made a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team, he’s been one of the more consistent linemen over the last decade. He’s currently entering the final year of his contract with the Ravens.

