Former Wisconsin Badger falls short in UFL Championship

The first UFL Championship game took place on Sunday with the Birmingham Stallions besting the San Antonio Brahmas 25-0, winning their third straight title.

Former Wisconsin Badgers safety Scott Nelson, a member of the Brahmas, logged a tackle in the loss. Nelson was able to compile 22 total tackles over 12 games during the season with San Antonio.

The safety was a member of the Badgers from 2018-2021, recording 127 total tackles, including a sack, while intercepting four passes over 29 games. He went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft and has spent time with the Seahawks, Steelers, Lions and Texans.

As for the winners of Sunday’s contest, head coach Skip Holtz was able to lead Birmingham to a third championship in a row and the first-ever UFL title (the first two were pre-merger USFL titles).

Former Badgers rival quarterback Adrian Martinez (Nebraska, 2018-2021) won the game’s MVP award after posting 98 passing yards and a score through the air while also adding 52 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Call us a DYNASTY 🏆🏆🏆 2022 USFL Champions ✅

2023 USFL Champions ✅

2024 UFL Champions ✅ pic.twitter.com/IknQ8DZqxS — B2B CHAMPIONSTALLIONS 🏆🏆 (@USFLStallions) June 17, 2024

