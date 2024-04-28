Former Wisconsin Baders forward commits to Seton Hall

Former Wisconsin Badgers freshman forward Gus Yalden committed to Seton Hall on Saturday.

Yalden entered the portal on March 28 after redshirting his only season in Madison. The former top recruit was a center for fan excitement coming out of La Lumiere High School. But he dealt with numerous off-the-court issues in 2023-24 and quickly fell out of favor with the coaching staff.

Yalden was 247Sports’ No. 122 player in the class of 2023, No. 17 center and No. 4 recruit from the state of Indiana. He brings an impressive recruiting potential to the Pirates, though it is potential he still needs to fulfill.

He now joins a Seton Hall program that went 25-12 in 2023-24. Head coach Shaheen Holloway took over the program in 2022-23 after longtime head coach Kevin Willard took the Maryland job. These transfer moves are still Holloway working to build his program.

NEWS: Wisconsin transfer forward Gus Yalden has committed to Seton Hall, he tells @On3sports. Former 4⭐️ recruit. https://t.co/G5AvARXreC pic.twitter.com/acrTQq0Pjp — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 28, 2024

Yalden is one of eight Badgers to enter the portal since the end of the 2023-24 season. Several have found new homes, including Chucky Hepburn at Louisville and A.J. Storr at Kansas.

Greg Gard and his staff continue to work to replace those players as the program advances toward a pivotal 2024-25 season.

