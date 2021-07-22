Former Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez has a new role in the Big Ten league office

Ben Kenney
·1 min read
We are now a few weeks into the Chris McIntosh era of Wisconsin athletics.

It began with a bang—as an audio leak came from the Wisconsin basketball program and a long article was written about unrest in the program’s locker room.

But McIntosh aside, we are now in our first month since 1990 without Barry Alvarez somewhere within the Wisconsin athletic department or football coaching staff.

Well, he didn’t fade away quickly as the Badger legend was seen at Big Ten media day today.

Well-dressed as always, he stood near Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as his new role in the Big Ten League Office was announced.

After the ups-and-downs of 2020 saw the Big Ten struggle in many ways, having an accomplished and experienced figure like Alvarez in the office will only help the future of football in the region.

