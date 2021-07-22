Former Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez has a new role in the Big Ten league office

We are now a few weeks into the Chris McIntosh era of Wisconsin athletics.

It began with a bang—as an audio leak came from the Wisconsin basketball program and a long article was written about unrest in the program’s locker room.

But McIntosh aside, we are now in our first month since 1990 without Barry Alvarez somewhere within the Wisconsin athletic department or football coaching staff.

Well, he didn’t fade away quickly as the Badger legend was seen at Big Ten media day today.

Former #Badgers AD and new advisor for Big Ten football Barry Alvarez is here. pic.twitter.com/Od1tevZV7o — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) July 22, 2021

Well-dressed as always, he stood near Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as his new role in the Big Ten League Office was announced.

Big Ten commish Kevin Warren announces former #Badgers AD Barry Alvarez will become the conference's special advisor for football. — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) July 22, 2021

After the ups-and-downs of 2020 saw the Big Ten struggle in many ways, having an accomplished and experienced figure like Alvarez in the office will only help the future of football in the region.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

List