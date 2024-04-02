Former Wisconsin 2025 commit Cody Haddad immediately receives crystal ball to Big Ten rival

Former Wisconsin football class of 2025 commit Cody Haddad received a crystal ball prediction to choose Ohio State on Monday afternoon. The prediction took no time after the promising athlete decommitted from the Badgers earlier that day.

Haddad is 247Sports’ No. 527 player in the class of 2025, No. 37 athlete and No. 16 recruit from his home state of Ohio.

Related: Wisconsin football slides in early class of 2025 team recruiting rankings

Wisconsin originally earned a commitment from Haddad back on January 18. Ohio State was quick to offer after that date, which led to the Ohio native visiting his in-state school. The conclusion appears to be a commitment to Ohio State in the end.

Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius safety/athlete Cody Haddad has de-committed from Wisconsin. He recently visited Ohio State and says he wants to see what other schools have to offer. (VIP) https://t.co/NLKsRYaMAj pic.twitter.com/hUfBBcANQf — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) April 1, 2024

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 is down to seven commitments and is on the slide in the national rankings, though months still remain before the class is finalized.

I guess it shouldn’t a huge surprise that a program like Ohio State has the power to pull a promising commit from Wisconsin’s class.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire