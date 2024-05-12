Former Winterhawk talks Game 2 takeaways, playoff strategy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Taylor Peters, a former Portland Winterhawk who led the team to their last WHL Championship victory back in 2013, is now the Director of Player Development at Pacific Edge Hockey.

As a professional skills and skating hockey coach, Peters shared his thoughts on the most recent game with KOIN 6 Sports, citing three big takeaways.

He also added what it will take for Portland to win in the upcoming game 3 against the Moose Jaw Warriors on Tuesday.

Further, Peters talked more about his role with the Pacific Edge Hockey Association, a program he helped start back in 2020.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

