Former Wilson star Kerry Collins will serve as Penn State honorary captain at Peach Bowl

Dec. 26—Former Wilson and Penn State star Kerry Collins will be the Nittany Lions' honorary captain for the Peach Bowl Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Collins quarterbacked the Nittany Lions to a 12-0 season, the Big Ten championship and a Rose Bowl victory over Oregon in 1994.

He won the Maxwell Award as the nation's outstanding player, the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's top quarterback and the Big Ten Silver Football as the conference's MVP. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Collins still holds Penn State single-season records for completion percentage (66.7) and passing efficiency (172.9).

The Carolina Panthers drafted Collins fifth overall in the 1995 NFL draft before he played 17 seasons in the NFL with six teams. He ranks in the top 20 in NFL history in career passing yards and completions.

Collins led Wilson to the PIAA Class 4A championship game in 1989. He also was a standout baseball player for the Bulldogs.

Donte Moncrief, a former wide receiver, will be the honorary captain for Ole Miss. A three-year letterman from 2011-13, he caught 156 passes for 2,371 yards and 20 touchdowns in his college career.