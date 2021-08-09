Former Wilson football players look for playing time at Penn State

Aug. 8—Grayson Kline is entering his fourth season with the Penn State football team and looking for his first playing time.

Yet Kline, the former Wilson and Warwick quarterback, has no regrets about his decision to play for the Nittany Lions.

"I just thought this was a very special place," Kline said Saturday at Media Day. "I came off that (knee) injury my senior year and lost all my (scholarship) opportunities. Coach (James) Franklin came in and told me they trusted me as a player, as a man and as a student at a time when I didn't have a whole lot to look up to.

"That meant a lot. I'm forever grateful for that opportunity. I'm forever grateful to be here."

Kline, who's now a junior tight end, is one of three former Bulldogs on the Penn State roster, along with senior wide receiver Justin Weller and freshman cornerback Kaleb Brown. All three are preferred walk-ons.

The 6-0, 198-pound Weller has played in one game each of the last three seasons and made his only career reception in the 2019 opener against Idaho for 10 yards. He's hoping to expand his role, whether that's on offense or on special teams.

"I have to do that myself," Weller said. "I want to find a role in the offense somehow. I definitely want to find a role on special teams. Offense will come after that as the coaches begin to trust me more seeing me on the field on special teams."

He hopes to follow the blueprint of Issac Lutz, the former Berks Catholic standout who enrolled at Penn State as a walk-on, earned a scholarship on special teams and made five catches for 49 yards last season as a senior.

"Me and Lutz started working out together from the first day I was here, especially in the weight room," Weller said. "He kind of took me under his wing, especially last year when things were getting tough with COVID.

"He's someone who a lot of us have looked up to just because of the way he competed every day and managed to get on special teams."

Weller has accomplished much in the classroom. He earned his bachelor's degree in finance in three years and then his master's degree in real estate. He's working on a second master's degree in corporate finance. He had a 3.78 GPA after the spring semester and has been named to the Academic All-Big Ten team three times.

He had Ivy League offers before choosing to enroll at Penn State.

"I wanted to play for a program that has a rich history and where I would feel fulfilled as a player," Weller said. "I could have gone to a Harvard or a Yale. They play very good football down there, but it's just not the same as this type of environment.

"Our fans are second to none. Penn State is Penn State and it's really hard to beat it."

Weller and Kline were high school teammates at Wilson in 2016 after Weller's family moved to Berks County from Illinois and one year before Kline transferred to Warwick, where he finished his career.

Kline passed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns at Warwick before he suffered a season-ending injury in a loss to Wilson in 2017. He began his Penn State career at quarterback before he was moved to tight end in the spring of 2019.

"I kind of had the idea that it could happen when I came here," Kline said. "I've tried to take it and run with it. I'm enjoying it. I love this group of guys. I love the standard in this room. I'm excited to be a part of it."

The 6-6, 260-pound Kline, who's 40 pounds heavier than he was in high school, is the elder statesman among the tight ends. Sophomores Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson are expected to be the regulars; Tommy Friberg and Tyler Warren have limited experience; and Khalil Dinkins is a true freshman.

"We have a really young tight end room," Kline said. "If anybody has a question, they know they can talk to me. If anybody gets stressed out during camp, with academics or whatever, I've made it known that I can be the guy who can be approached."

He's majoring in criminology, planning to attend law school and hoping to work for the FBI. Like Weller, he's seeking to play on special teams and offense.

"I'm hoping to be a guy who they can plug in and trust," Kline said. "If the (starting) tight end gets tired, throw me in and I'll give you three or four plays until the guy's ready to go back in. I'm just trying to be a leader and a guy who can really embrace a role."

Penn State's true freshmen did not attend Media Day, so Brown was unavailable for interviews. He's listed at 5-11, 188 pounds and is one of 10 cornerbacks on the roster.

Weller received a recent sign that he might see time on special teams. His number was changed from 80 to 83.. He had the same number as redshirt freshman receiver Malick Meiga, who might be returning kicks and who might be on the field at the same time as Weller.

"That partly explains the change," Weller said. "Malick is up and coming and is going to be one of the guys who's going to have a massive impact both on special teams and on offense. They decided it was in our best interest to change my number. I was OK with that."