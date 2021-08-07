Former Willmar administrator Gramentz honored by Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities

Aug. 7—WILLMAR — Brian Gramentz, former Willmar city administrator, was recognized by the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, for his decades of leadership in rural Minnesota.

Gramentz was awarded the Bob Filson Award for Distinguished Rural Leadership at the coalition's summer conference in Alexandria.

The award is given to those city staff members upon retirement who showed sound judgment in rural policy matters and made significant contributions to the organization, according to the news release announcing the award.

The release said Gramentz was a strong supporter of the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities and a reliable contributor when the organization set its goals and priorities on a wide range of issues such as local government aid and infrastructure needs.

"(Gramentz) understands the importance of uniting Greater Minnesota communities together through an organization like the CGMC and encourages city officials to get involved," said Greg Zylka, mayor of Little Falls and president of the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, in the news release.

Gramentz retired in June after serving two years as Willmar's administrator. Prior to that he was the city administrator in New Ulm for 17 years.