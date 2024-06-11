Former Wildcat QB named UFL MVP

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Former Kansas State football quarterback Adrian Martinez is making noise at the professional level.

Martinez, the quarterback for the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions, was named the league’s MVP for his performance in 2024. He led the league with 528 rushing yards, and ranked third in passing yards with 1,749. His 18 total touchdowns, compiling 15 through the air and three on the ground, are tied for most in the UFL.

The former ‘Cat is also setting UFL records left and right. He holds the single-game passing touchdown record with four, and the single-game total touchdown record with five. Martinez was the only quarterback to date to surpass 300 yards in two games during the regular season.

He spent just one season with K-State football in 2022, after playing his first four years of college ball at Nebraska. Martinez started in nine of 10 games at K-State during a year that was riddled with injuries. He threw for 1,261 yards and six touchdowns, and rushed for 627 yards and 10 touchdowns during that time.

Martinez is leading the Stallions to the UFL Championship game, where they will face the XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, June 16 at 5 p.m. EST.

