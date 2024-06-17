Former Wichita State star Sydney McKinney thriving in AUX pro softball league

Not much has changed in the year since Sydney McKinney graduated from Wichita State: it’s still almost impossible to get her out at Wilkins Stadium.

A handful of the best pitchers in the world can attest to that after the first week of the Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball AUX season, which McKinney leads all hitters with a .750 batting average (9-for-12).

McKinney, who plays on the gold team captained by Jocelyn Alo, is back in action at Wilkins Stadium in the first game of a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Monday. Both games will be televised on ESPNU, while tickets can be purchased through GoShockers.com. The third and final doubleheader of the second series will be played on Wednesday with McKinney’s team playing in both games at 6 and 8:30 p.m.

The former Shocker All-American had her best game as a professional last Thursday when she finished 3-for-3 at the plate and drove in a pair of runs, earning the top MVP honors for the first time.

While the three teams compete against each other, individual players also compete through a unique scoring system that rewards hitters for getting on base and pitchers for getting outs. But players can also rack up points on their own when their team wins an inning and wins a game.

McKinney finished 27th on the leaderboard last AUX season and 57th on the leaderboard during the championship season. But the Norborne, Mo. native is thriving during this AUX season, as she currently ranks No. 3 out of the 42 players in attendance while playing back on her home field.

McKinney currently has 590 total points in five games, which is only behind Jocelyn Alo, who leads with 710 points after five games, and Taylor Edwards, who has 610 points after six games.