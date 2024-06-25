Former White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel headed to Brewers: Report originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel has found a new home after he was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers, according to reports.

Keuchel had signed a minor league deal with the Seattle Mariners prior to the start of the 2024 season, but had not yet pitched in the majors this season.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported the news of the trade Tuesday afternoon, with Keuchel heading to Milwaukee in exchange for cash considerations:

The Brewers have acquired Dallas Keuchel from the Mariners, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 25, 2024

No official roster move has been made by the Brewers.

Keuchel hasn’t pitched at the big league level this season, posting a 7-4 record in 13 starts with the Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate in Tacoma. He has a 3.93 ERA in those starts, with 45 strikeouts and 22 walks in 71 innings of work.

In his MLB career, Keuchel has a 193-92 record with a 4.02 ERA, including a Cy Young Award win in 2015 with the Houston Astros.

Keuchel signed with the White Sox prior to the 2020 season, posting a 17-16 record with a 4.79 ERA in 51 total appearances over parts of three seasons with the South Siders.

The Brewers will be taking on the Chicago Cubs over the weekend at American Family Field, with the series getting underway on Friday.

