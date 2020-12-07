Former White Sox MVP Dick Allen dead at 78

Remembering Dick Allen: 1942-2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dick Allen died Monday afternoon, according to his Twitter account. He was 78 years old.

With sadness in our hearts, we need to share that Dick passed away this afternoon at his home in Wampum pic.twitter.com/BEIrcQlfRG — Dick Allen (@DickAllen_15) December 7, 2020

Allen was a fan favorite for White Sox fans during the three seasons he played for Chicago from 1972-1974. In that span, Allen made the All-Star Game all three years, and won the MVP in 1972. That season he led the A.L. in home runs (37), RBI (113), walks (99) and SLG (.603). In addition, he led MLB in OBP (.420) and OPS (1.023).

He made his major-league debut in 1963 with the Philadelphia Phillies, and won the Rookie of the Year award one year later. As a rookie in 1964, Allen led the majors in runs (125) and triples (13).

Allen blended both power and consistency at the plate. Over his 15-year career he finished in the top-10 for batting average six times, and the top-10 in home runs eight times.

Despite great success in the regular season, Allen only played in the postseason once in 1976 with the Phillies. During his time in Chicago, the White Sox’ best chance to make the postseason may have been 1973, however Allen broke his leg in late June derailing his— and the White Sox’— season.

Allen retired after the 1977 season. Over his career he racked up 1,848 hits, 351 homers, 1,119 RBI, 133 stolen bases and 894 walks. In addition he finished with a career .292/.378/.534 slashline. He ranks 95th in MLB history for homers and 42nd for career slugging percentage.

Last August the Phillies announced they would retire Allen’s number: 15.