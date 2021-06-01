Former WFT RT Morgan Moses visiting the Bears on Wednesday

The Chicago Bears have plenty of questions at offensive line, particularly the offensive tackle position, and they’re exploring all avenues, and there are some quality veterans on the market.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Washington Football Team offensive tackle Morgan Moses is scheduled to visit the Bears on Wednesday. Moses was recently released by Washington after they sought a potential trade for the right tackle. Now, Chicago gets a crack at luring him to a Bears offensive line currently in search of a right tackle.

Moses, 30, played well for Washington last season and has been one of the more consistent players on their offensive line. He’s a versatile lineman, who has played at swing tackle or has started at right or even left tackle. Moses finished as the 18th highest-graded tackle in the NFL in 2020, according to PFF.

While the Bears currently have just $219,000 in salary cap space, former left tackle Charles Leno’s release is set to go into effect post-June 1 and will free up $9 million in cap space, which would allow Chicago the ability to add a quality veteran offensive tackle like Moses.

