Former Westbrook Christian football standout Jackson Luttrell declares for 2024 NFL Draft

Jacksonville State football player and former Westbrook Christian standout Jackson Luttrell announced his intentions to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The announcement came on Thursday via Instagram.

"Jax State nation I am forever thankful for the years I've gotten to spend playing ball here. I am so thankful for all of the coaches and staff that have been there for the last 5 years to help me grow as a player and a man. Thankful for all the gamecock fans love and support throughout this fun and memorable journey. It's been a blessing and I'm forever grateful," Luttrell wrote as part of a statement he posted on Instagram.

Luttrell played at Westbrook Christian before going to Jax State and helping the program move to the FBS level. He had 28 tackles this season, including three for a loss and 1.5 sacks. For his career he has 97 tackles with 14.5 for loss and 6.5 sacks.

He was an All-state player in both his senior and junior seasons, helping lead the Warriors to a playoff appearance in 2018 with 14 sacks and 23 tackles for a loss.

TOP MOMENTS: What were the top-5 moments of Jacksonville State football's first FBS season

ROSTER TAMPERING: Jacksonville State football coach Rich Rodriguez makes accusation of roster tampering

SIGNING DAY: Why this Jacksonville State football recruiting class is a great first step in FBS

Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him at MDonaldson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Jacksonville State football's Jackson Luttrell declares for NFL Draft