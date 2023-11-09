Former West Lafayette QB Kyle Adams finds role for Purdue football as a backup

WEST LAFAYETTE — In the days when future NFL quarterbacks David Blough and Aidan O'Connell were leading Purdue football's offense, there was another in West Lafayette making a name for himself.

Literally down the street from Ross-Ade Stadium was a quarterback with pinpoint accuracy and a football IQ that far surpassed most high school football players.

Kyle Adams accounted for nearly 9,500 years and 122 touchdowns, most of that in just two seasons, for the West Lafayette Red Devils, leading the program to its third state championship with an undefeated season in 2018 where, with an injured throwing shoulder, he passed for 466 yards and four touchdowns in the title game.

Boilermakers quarterback Kyle Adams (19) throws the ball during football practice, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

After two years playing at James Madison, where his lone highlight was a 19-yard run against William & Mary, Adams wound up back in West Lafayette as a Purdue Boilermaker, where most fans watching games don't recognize him despite his profound impact.

"Kyle is awesome in the locker room because he gets the pulse of the community," Purdue football coach Ryan Walters said. "Any time you're the big man on campus in a town like West Lafayette and have the success that he had in high school, you've just got a certain swagger about yourself.

"He definitely carries that in the locker room. He's one of the more popular guys we have on the team just with his teammates."

Adams realizes his role with Purdue.

If he gets into the game, that likely means at least two quarterbacks have gone down.

For that reason, in a weird way, Adams actually hopes he doesn't see the field on Saturdays.

It is football, however.

"You see how crazy this game of football is," Adams said. "I've seen it now for four years to where I'm like, at any point in time, it could be two, three plays and the next thing you know, your number could get called."

If that happens, he's prepared.

Adams, along with quarterback Christian Gelov, have to know every detail of Purdue's offense as though they're starters.

Any time you see them on TV during game day, it's likely on the sideline wearing penny sleeves. Adams and Gelov, along with a student assistant coach, are the communication from Walters and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell to quarterback Hudson Card, providing the signals so Card can call the correct play.

"They're smart guys that carry themselves the right way and come prepared the right way," Harrell said of Adams' and Gelov's impact. "They do everything right. When that's the case, when Hudson comes off, they are a sounding board."

It's a fine balance.

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Christian Gelov (17), Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hayden Timosciek (19) and Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Kyle Adams (20) throw passes during practice, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Mollenkopf Athletic Center in West Lafayette, Ind.

Adams has to believe he's going to play while also knowing he realistically probably won't.

"I've been able to embrace the role of not only getting to prepare like I am going to play, but also embraced the role of just getting to be a mentor for some of those younger guys in the room," Adams said. "I think I understand the offense very well. And I think that I'm able to give some insight to the younger guys and help them out when they need anything."

Beyond this season, Adams has no idea what the future holds.

He still has eligibility remaining and, truthfully, he really would like a chance to take a snap at the college in his hometown.

If that never happens, though, Adams can be content.

In high school, he set the world on fire, and still owns three state passing records. Adams has one career pass attempt at the college level, for James Madison in 2020.

West Lafayette quarterback Kyle Adams (12) throws during the third quarter of an IHSAA football game, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in West Lafayette. West Lafayette won 44-6.

Even without seeing the field, Adams has received a lifetime of experiences.

"I don't think many kids can be able to say they've had four different offensive coordinators, Drew Brees was their quarterback coach for a span of a couple weeks (in preparation for the Citrus Bowl in January), you have coach Harrell as a quarterback coach, another legend in college football, it's just unbelievable," Adams said. "I'm blessed to just get to be in this opportunity.

"This opportunity, what I've been able to make of it, the knowledge I've been able to absorb and soak in, and just the lessons I've learned that I'll be able to utilize down the road and a professional life and when I have a family and kids; football has made me a better person all around."

