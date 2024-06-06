Former West Boca Raton High pitcher, four others suspended from MLB amid gambling scandal

Former West Boca Raton High pitcher and current Oakland Athletics reliever Michael Kelly has been suspended for a year by Major League Baseball for violating the league's gambling policy when betting on nine MLB games in 2021 while competing in Triple-A for the Houston Astros.

Kelly, 31, whose violation included making $99.22 in bets to win $28.30, also forfeits his $740,000 salary.

Here are three things to know:

Four other MLB players suspended with Kelly in gambling scandal

The MLB's Department of Investigations found several others also guilty of illegal betting. After being tipped off by a legal sports betting operator back in March, the league used data from the company to confirm the major and minor leaguers who were identified in the ensuing months.

Kelly, San Diego Padres pitcher Jay Groome, Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jose Rodriguez and Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Andrew Saalfrank all received one-year bans, while Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano received a lifetime ban.

What did Kelly bet on?

So why does Marcano get life while Kelly takes a yearlong penalty? Although his 10 bets included wagers on the outcomes and over/under bets on runs scored and how many strikeouts an individual pitcher would throw, Kelly didn't make any bets involving his assigned team.

But Marcano, 24, bet on Pittsburgh Pirates games while he was on the roster, despite his injured status.

Oakland Athletics pitcher Michael Kelly (47) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh inning at Tropicana Field.

How was Kelly doing this season?

A Tuesday morning statement from Oakland shared that the club was "disappointed" to learn the news:

"While we cannot comment on the details, this violation occurred prior to Michael joining the A's organization and we fully support MLB’s sports betting policy and the need to adhere to all provisions of Rule 21."

Kelly came from the Cleveland Guardians last November. In 28 appearances and 31⅓ innings for the A's, the 6-foot-5 righty registered a 2.59 ERA, marking the best stretch of his career in the pros.

Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Michael Kelly (47) pitches against the Colorado Rockies during the ninth inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Emilee Smarr is a sports reporter for The Palm Beach Post. She can be reached via email at esmarr@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Former West Boca Raton High pitcher Michael Kelly suspended from MLB