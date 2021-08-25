Former Washington wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. signed by Bufflo Bills

Former WFT receiver Steven Sims Jr. signed by Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Steven Sims Jr. was cut by the Washington Football Team this past Monday after two seasons with the team. He didn’t stay on the open market for long, however, as the wideout was signed by the Buffalo Bills less than 48 hours later, the team announced via Twitter.

Details of Sims’ new contract with the Bills are unknown at this time.

Sims signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2019 after spending four years as a wide receiver and special teams returner at the University of Kansas. He would spend the first two years of his pro career in D.C. utilized primarily as a receiver and punt returner.

Sims scored six total TDs for the Burgundy & Gold, including a 91-yard punt return in 2019 against the Detroit Lions. However, his singular rushing touchdown would be the magnum opus of his first two seasons of work in the NFL. In Week 5 of that 2019 season, Sims would torch the New England Patriots for a 65-yard touchdown, making quick cuts and breaking tackles down the near sideline for the score. Take a look:

Steven Sims goes 65 yards! TOUCHDOWN, @Redskins! #HTTR #NEvsWAS



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/d6meepU6Nz pic.twitter.com/inVE64stOj — NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2019

As a member of the Buffalo Bills, Sims will join one of the most explosive and dangerous passing games in the league. Buffalo is led by Josh Allen at QB, fresh off a pro bowl year in which he threw for over 4,500 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs paves the way for the WR core a year after he led the league in receiving yards with 1,535. While Sims will compete for snaps with some of the best in the league, Buffalo is a good landing spot for a young, quick wideout with loads of potential.

