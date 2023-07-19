Former Washington wide receiver DeSean Jackson hints at retirement in social media post

Remember when the then-Washington Redskins signed wide receiver DeSean Jackson in free agency in 2014 after the Philadelphia Eagles surprisingly released him?

Hopes were high for Washington that season, despite a miserable 2013 season. New head coach Jay Gruden was hired to fix quarterback Robert Griffin III, and Jackson was coming to a team with Pierre Garcon and Jordan Reed.

Jackson would play three seasons for Washington, recording 142 receptions for 2,702 yards, 14 touchdowns and averaged 19 yards per catch. Now, at the age of 36, could Jackson finally be calling it a career?

In an Instagram post recently, Jackson hinted at a possible retirement.

Let’s look back at Jackson’s time in Washington a little more closely.

As a team, Washington wasn’t very good in 2014, but Jackson was far from another of owner Dan Snyder’s free-agent busts. In his first season with the burgundy and gold, Jackson caught 56 passes for 1,169 yards and six touchdowns. His 20.9 yards per reception led the NFL in 2014.

Jackson battled injuries in 2015 but still caught four touchdowns and averaged 17.9 yards per catch in a year where Washington won the NFC East. In his final season with Washington, Jackson caught 56 passes for 1,0005 yards and four touchdowns. He again led the NFL in yards per reception at 17.9.

After that season, Jackson spoke of wanting to remain in Washington but signed a three-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jackson played two seasons with the Bucs before he was traded back to Philadelphia. He played two more seasons in Philadelphia before he was released in 2021.

He signed with the Los Angeles Rams, where he appeared in seven games, and was released. The Las Vegas Raiders signed him, and he played in nine games. Jackson spent part of the 2022 season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Jackson was a second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2008. He torched Washington for years before becoming an Eagle-killer in his three seasons in the burgundy and gold. If he indeed retires, Jackson played 15 NFL seasons and caught 641 passes for 11,263 yards and 58 touchdowns. For his career, Jackson averaged 17.6 yards per catch.

Additionally, Jackson was a phenomenal punt returner when he was used in that capacity, returning for four touchdowns.

Jackson is one of the best deep-ball receivers of any era — and certainly the best of his era. The biggest compliment one can pay Jackson was that he was the receiver who kept defensive coordinators up at night, scheming ways to stop him.

There’s absolutely a case for him to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame — whenever he decides to leave the game.

