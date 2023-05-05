Former Washington TE Sammis Reyes will participate in Eagles’ rookie minicamp

The Washington Commanders were so impressed by Sammis Reyes at the University of Florida’s pro day in 2021 they signed him to a three-year deal.

The native of Chile was a former college basketball player at Tulane and was accepted into the International Player Pathway program despite having never played football.

Washington clearly liked the athletic Reyes, who stood almost 6-foot-6 and weighed over 250 pounds, while running the 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds. In his first training camp, it was clear how far Reyes was behind others, but he impressed coaches with his work ethic and desire to improve.

He would make Washington’s 2021 roster, appearing in 11 games, mostly on special teams. Reyes faced an uphill battle to make Washington’s 2022 roster behind Logan Thomas and John Bates. The Commanders also drafted Cole Turner and signed rookie free agents Curtis Hodges and former college quarterback Armani Rogers. Washington moved on from Reyes last summer and he signed with the Bears practice squad in October.

Now a free agent, Reyes will receive another shot as he earned an invitation to the Philadelphia Eagles rookie minicamp, which takes place this weekend.

