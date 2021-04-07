Former Washington TE Jeremy Sprinkle signs with Cowboys
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Former Washington TE Jeremy Sprinkle signs with Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Jeremy Sprinkle is staying in the NFC East.
The former Washington Football Team tight end has agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, the franchise announced on Wednesday.
A fifth-round pick by Washington in 2017, Sprinkle spent the first four seasons of his career with the Burgundy and Gold, largely in a reserve role.
The tight end's best season with the club came in 2019, where he hauled in 26 receptions for 241 yards and one touchdown. In his other three years with Washington, Sprinkle totaled just eight catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns.
Washington reportedly had some interest in retaining Sprinkle, but it's unlikely he would have had a larger role next season thanks to the emergence of Logan Thomas in 2020. In Dallas, Sprinkle won't be the starter either, but he could see more playing time there than he would have in D.C.
With Sprinkle headed elsewhere, Washington still needs to address its tight end depth, whether that be in free agency or in the 2021 NFL Draft. Currently, Washington has Thomas, Terrick Hemmingway, Marcus Baugh, Thaddeus Moss and Tyrone Swoopes under contract.