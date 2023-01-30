Former Washington tackle Trent Williams erred Sunday in Philadelphia

When Trent Williams concludes his NFL career, he may be headed to Canton, OH and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But Williams revealed again Sunday, there is a side to him that cannot continue to be conveniently overlooked.

Understandably, Williams and his San Francisco 49ers teammates were frustrated Sunday. They had lost their third-string QB Brock Purdy, no longer able to pass, having injured his passing elbow.

Trailing 31-7 with a little over four minutes remaining, Christian McCaffrey ran for six yards to the San Francisco 38. Well, after the play, Trent Williams walked over to a group of players from both teams in a light skirmish.

Williams could have simply gotten one of his teammates out of there to help dissolve the situation. However, for no apparent good reason, Williams grabbed Philadelphia’s K’Von Wallace and violently hurled Wallace to his back.

Trent Williams was ready to fight the entire city of Philly pic.twitter.com/Fmu0BT4uiP — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 29, 2023

Williams wasn’t finished, immediately throwing a couple of punches as well, escalating the entire situation. Williams was appropriately ejected and will most likely be fined as well for behavior that was entirely out of line and is without excuse.

Williams is a terrific left tackle, exhibiting amazing athletic ability and agility his entire career since being drafted by Washington fourth overall in the 2010 NFL Draft.

The former Oklahoma Sooner was deservedly elected to the Pro Bowl each season with Washington from 2012-2018 and San Francisco in 2020-22. Even more, he was voted first-team All-Pro 2021-22.

Yet, there is the other side of the coin with Williams. In 2011 Williams was suspended four games by the NFL, and then again in 2016 when Washington was enjoying a 6-3-1 record. Keep in mind this is significant because those NFL four-game suspensions occurred only after multiple failed drug tests or missed tests, or other violations. What’s more, PFT had reported Williams tested positive ten times in 2011.

Story continues

When Williams sat out the 2019 season, he blamed the Washington medical staff, saying, ” I almost lost my life.” Williams painted a bleak picture, portraying Washington’s staff as irresponsible.

But when the Redskins responded they would be willing to hand over the medical records of the medical care that had been given to Trent Williams, Williams backed off and went silent.

Trent Williams is a great player, but Sunday, he again showed his career has also been marred with numerous times of poor judgment. Williams is now 34, and perhaps isn’t it time he learns that his decisions have had serious consequences?

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire