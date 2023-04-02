Former Washington safety Sean Taylor would have turned 40 Saturday

Saturday, April 1, would have been Sean Taylor’s 40th birthday.

A safety for the Washington Redskins from 2004-2007, Taylor was actually voted the NFL’s hardest hitter by Sports Illustrated.

Through the first nine games of the 2007 season, Taylor had already achieved a season-best five interceptions. A knee injury forced Taylor to miss a 28-23 road loss to Dallas and a 19-13 loss at Tampa Bay.

The following day, Nov. 26, 2007, Taylor’s home was broken into, and Taylor was shot in the upper thigh, severing his femoral artery. Losing much blood, Taylor never recovered, dying at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

Sadly, Taylor’s career was cut short to 55 games. The two-time Pro Bowler concluded his NFL career with 12 interceptions, 43 passes defended, 8 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 2 quarterback sacks and one touchdown.

Taylor also scored a touchdown in a playoff win at Tampa Bay, scooping a fumble, returning it for a score in the 2005 season playoffs.

Sean Taylor was a human highlight reel on defense 🙌 (via @nflthrowback)pic.twitter.com/VYw8OOrKRp — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 14, 2021

Taylor, born April 1, 1983, excelled at the University of Miami as a safety and thus was drafted by the Washington Redskins with the fifth overall selection of the 2004 NFL draft.

Sean would have turned 40 today He’s always in our hearts 💛 pic.twitter.com/4O8DidbwZF — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 1, 2023

